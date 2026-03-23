Sound Transit ticket vending machines experience network outage at Symphony Station

SEATTLE — The ticket vending machines at Symphony Station experienced a network outage on Monday morning, according to Sound Transit.

Passengers were unable to complete credit or ORCA transactions during the outage, but they could still use cash to purchase paper tickets or purchase tickets digitally by downloading the Transit Go app.

ORCA card readers could still be used to tap on.

For more information, visit: https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/metro/fares-and-payment/ways-to-pay/transit-go-ticket

Plan your trip or find alternate service options.

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