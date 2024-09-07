Sound Transit offers special Sounder trains for Seahawks game this Sunday

Seahawks fans heading to this Sunday’s game against the Broncos at Lumen Field can skip the hassle of parking and traffic by taking special Sounder trains, according to Sound Transit.

The added service will operate alongside regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro routes, offering fans multiple transit options for the 1:05 p.m. kickoff.

The first Sounder S Line train departs from Lakewood at 9:51 a.m., making stops at all stations through Sumner before arriving at King Street Station in Seattle at 11:07 a.m.

A second S Line train leaves Lakewood at 10:11 a.m. and arrives at 11:27 a.m.

For northbound fans, a Sounder N Line train will depart from Everett at 10:45 a.m., with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Return trains will depart from King Street Station 20 and 45 minutes after the game ends, serving all stops in both directions.

In addition to the Sounder trains, Link light rail will run every 10 minutes throughout the weekend, with its Stadium and International District stations just a short walk from Lumen Field.

ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off near the stadium, providing easy access for fans from around the region.

Fans can find the full schedule for game-day Sounder trains on Sound Transit’s website.

Regular fares apply, and passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time using the Transit GO Ticket app or by loading an ORCA card to avoid post-game lines at ticket machines.

Parking is available at all Sounder and Link light rail stations, including Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard, Northgate, and Lynnwood.

