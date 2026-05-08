Sound Transit looking to address $34.5 billion deficit and complete ST3

Sound Transit has a plan to address a more than $34 billion budget deficit, aiming to save multiple light rail expansion projects across the region, which is part of the ST3 project that was approved by the public in 2016.

The agency may need additional financial assistance from the state legislature to implement its strategy.

Residents from communities like West Seattle, Ballard, Everett, and Tacoma, who are awaiting the expansion, voiced their strong urgency during a packed Sound Transit board meeting.

Tukwila City Council President Armen Papyan emphasized the long wait for new stations. “We’ve been waiting for these stations for 30 years, and we deserve them right now,” Papyan said.

Mary Fertakis, a resident of Tukwila, highlighted the public’s need for clarity regarding the process. “And we deserve answers as the public,” Fertakis stated, referring to decisions made regarding the plan.

Dave Somers, Sound Transit Board Chair, acknowledged the public’s frustration. “Absolutely. I want to see the whole program built,” Somers said, expressing his commitment to completing the full expansion.

Somers explained that the board is making significant efforts to reduce the deficit. “We are shaving that down significantly through looking at designs and how we contract the projects and financial tools,” Somers said.

He noted that some of the needed revenue may require state support.

Teresa Mosqueda, a member of the King County Council and the Transit Board, indicated that state lawmakers are willing to assist. “And what we heard from our state legislators and partners is they want to be a part of the solution when they have that additional information,” Mosqueda said.

Fertakis raised concerns about the methodology used to develop the plan and its potential long-term costs. “How were they arrived at? What kind of equity index did you use?” Fertakis questioned.

She described the lack of complete information as “red flags,” stating she would not vote on a proposal of such magnitude without full details. “These are red flags to me, and as a policy maker, there was no way I would be voting on a proposal of this magnitude until I had all of that information,” Fertakis added, highlighting her apprehension.

The Sound Transit board will cast a final vote on the plan to address the $34.5 billion shortfall at its next board meeting this month.

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