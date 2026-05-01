Sound Transit kicks off paid, reserved parking at some light rail stations

SEATTLE — Starting today, May 1, Sound Transit has initiated a paid permit parking program at three light rail stations, including two in Shoreline and one in Northgate.

KIRO 7 went to the light rail station in Shoreline off 148th Street and spoke to commuters, many of whom were unaware of the new charges this morning, leading to confusion.

The program allows riders to reserve parking spots at a daily or monthly rate, a change from previous free parking options at these locations.

The paid permit parking costs $6 per day or $60 per month, but it does guarantee you a spot at the light rail station parking garage.

Up to 25% of the total parking spaces at the stations are designated as permit spots according to Sound Transit. Most parking spaces at these stations will remain free on a first-come, first-served basis. Many commuters opted for these free spots today, whether they were aware of the new paid options or not.

Paying for parking in a reserved spot will be mandatory on weekdays between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. It only applies to the designated permit parking zones.

Elenise Berther, a light rail commuter, encountered the new system after pulling into a permitted spot. She ultimately chose to find a free space instead. Berther stated she would only pay for parking for special occasions.

“No, because we have plenty of parking space. Only if I go to like a game or something,” she said.

Sound Transit did say it also offers an option for a one-day parking pass, priced at $6 for most users. These passes can be reserved up to four weeks in advance.

Commuters indicated they have not typically faced difficulties finding parking in the past. Any permit zone spaces that remain open after 10 a.m. convert to free public parking for the rest of the day.

Sound Transit plans to expand the paid parking program to additional garages soon.

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