Sound Transit breaks ground on Auburn Station construction project

AUBURN, Wash. — On October 4, Sound Transit broke ground on what will be parking and access improvements at the Auburn Station.

The $69 million garage will include approximately 675 parking stalls and is expected to be ready in 2027.

Sound Transit recently added 22 new smart bicycle lockers at the station.

“This necessary and long-anticipated project is an investment in Auburn’s future and the future of transit,” said Auburn Mayor and Sound Transit Boardmember Nancy Backus. “We need increased access to Sounder, and we need increased access to economic growth this train provides – this garage is a step in that direction.”

According to Sound Transit, Artist Samuel Obrovac, a member of the Muckleshoot Tribe will bring the artwork to the new garage.

Auburn Station serves the S Line, Sound Transit Express busses and King County Metro with “traffic-free service to Seattle.”

