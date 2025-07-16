Some Seattle waterways considered harmful during hottest day of year

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Bad news for people looking to cool down with a swim in Seattle today: three King County beaches are closed because of high bacteria or toxic algae levels.

Beaches at Green Lake, Juanita Beach, and Lake Marcel are all off the table as they test positive for high bacteria levels.

Meydenbauer Bay Beach and Angle Lake were closed but reopened Wednesday morning.

Green Lake is normally a really popular swimming destination, but today, people need to find another way to cool down to avoid getting sick from the water.

“No, I would not get in that water, I definitely wouldn’t swim in it, I would get in a boat in it, I think that would be fine, but I wouldn’t go in there, I heed those warnings,” Christina McHugh said.

Green Lake local Jenny Rose tells us she sees the warning signs go up a few times per summer.

“They just say no swimming, keep animals and people out of the water because of toxic algae,” Rose said.

If you swim in one of the closed areas and later get nauseous, have a headache or fever, or break out into a rash, it could be a sign of infection.

Health officials are asking you to keep your animals out of the water as well because they could get infected, too.

If you do experience any symptoms, health officials say it’s best to call your doctor immediately.

