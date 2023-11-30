Some Kent residents could miss Seahawks & Kraken games after vandals destroy Comcast cable lines

Some Xfinity and Comcast customers in Kent could be missing out on the Seattle Seahawks and Kraken games Thursday after vandals damaged cable lines in the area.

The lines were damaged early Thursday morning, leaving customers throughout the area without cable and internet service.

According to Comcast, there is no estimated time for repair to the lines, but crews are actively working to replace the damaged lines.

The Seattle Seahawks face the Dallas Cowboys at 5:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video and the Seattle Kraken take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. on Root Sports.

We've received reports of internet outages and service interruptions in Kent and surrounding areas.



Comcast is currently working to investigate the cause of the internet outage and determine restoration times.



We will provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/klRhFcwmB9 — City of Kent (@cityofkent) November 30, 2023

Network maintenance crews are working to replace the damaged lines and get customers back up and running.https://t.co/F4bKsCUfip — City of Kent (@cityofkent) November 30, 2023

