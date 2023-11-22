Some facing Thanksgiving without homes after fire breaks out at Renton senior living complex

RENTON, Wash. — Some people are now dealing with losing their homes a day before Thanksgiving after a fire tore through a three-story senior living apartment complex in Renton early Wednesday.

Crews from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were called to the Solstice Senior Living apartments near the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Monroe Avenue at 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the third floor. It took crews about 45 minutes to put out the fire.

An estimated 18 units were damaged or destroyed, but fire officials said the damage wasn’t just from the fire. PSRFA spokesperson Pat Pawlak said water from the sprinkler system, coupled with water from firefighters putting out the flames, caused most of the damage as it cascaded down to the first floor.

There is also smoke damage.

Officials said they’re still assessing the condition of the units believed to be damaged, so the number of affected apartments could change.

Firefighters from several areas were called in to ensure everyone could get out of their apartments.

No injuries were reported.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature,” Puget Sound Fire said in a post on “X.”

©2023 Cox Media Group