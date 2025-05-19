Some cars may be able to be removed from JAX parking garage soon

JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority announced Sunday that it is making progress inside the burnt Hourly Garage at the Jacksonville International Airport.

The Hourly Garage, where a car fire broke out Sunday, remains closed, but owners may get answers about the state of their cars soon.

“Crews are working to establish safe areas of the garage where cars may be removed. We believe certain areas will be deemed safe and cleared later this week,” said JAA in a statement.

Officials said they have established a collapse zone.

Only authorized personnel are currently able to access the garage, due to safety concerns.

Travelers who parked in the Hourly Garage can go to the airport’s website and sign up to receive periodic updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group