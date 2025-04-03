Social Security Administration planned job cuts leave many seniors in Puget Sound alarmed

The Trump Administration’s plans to change the Social Security Administration (SSA) is leaving many seniors in The Puget Sound alarmed.

While President Donald Trump has insisted that he is not touching Social Security, which has more than 70 million recipients, he is planning to realign the government by reducing jobs of several high-profile agencies, including the SSA.

Weeks ago, the Social Security Administration announced plans to cut around 7,000 employees, or about 12% of its workforce.

The agency has also been hit by a bevy of changes.

The Social Security Administration announced last month that it would require in-person identity checks for new and existing beneficiaries, with some limited exemptions. It also announced that recipients would no longer be able to change their direct deposit and other banking information with the agency by phone, claiming it could lead to fraud.

Instead, recipients will be required to use the agency’s website or visit a local office.

But for George Martinson, of Fircrest, who’s been receiving the benefits for 17 years, he said he’s now facing hurdles to get help with his concerns, including if his benefits will be delayed after the president’s announcements.

“We were turned away right at the door, saying that you couldn’t go into the office without an appointment,” he said. “We’re concerned what’s going to happen this month.”

Martinson said every time he calls the agency to schedule an appointment, he’s on hold for hours, and often times, the phone hangs up.

The Pierce County native walked KIRO 7 News through his experience.

The automated operator told Martinson that he would have to wait more than two hours to speak with a representative, however, he was not given the chance to wait as the phone clicked minutes later.

“To be left in this vague state of affairs... It’s very concerning. It’s a worry. It’s a concern and it scares us,” he said. “If we need information, we should be able to get that information and bring some stability and assurance back into our life.”

KIRO 7 News spoke with Republican Representative Jim Walsh about the recent federal announcements.

While he believes the agency needs to be better at responding to questions, the state lawmaker said the recent job cuts can improve the government and help more seniors.

“The Social Security Administration has always struggled with good customer service. That’s not a new thing,” he said. “We’re hoping that the efforts of DOGE to review the operations of government bureaucracies actually improves things like customer service like communication from a large bureaucracy like the Social Security Administration,” he said.

Walsh added that the job cuts would save millions of dollars, as he believes the agency has more workers than needed.

“The purpose of the exercise is to make large bureaucratic agencies like SSA more efficient, not less efficient,” he said.

But for Donna Well, a leader of Wise Elders Take Action, a Washington grassroots organization that advocates for senior benefits, she believes the changes are taking the country in the wrong direction.

“So upset and so concerned with all the cuts that’s happening,” she shared.

“Any cuts to Social Security would affect so many people. Social Security is something we paid into and rely on,” she added. “Social Security could use more people, as far as I’m concerned. They could be easier to access.”

©2025 Cox Media Group