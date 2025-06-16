Soccer lesson record broken in Seattle

SEATTLE — A Guinness World Record was broken Sunday on the Seattle Waterfront.

1,038 people participated in a 30-minute soccer lesson, making it the largest soccer lesson in the world. Washingtonians beat the previous mark of 956 set in San Jose in 2023.

Carla and Jeff Running brought their kids Ian and Evan to be a part of the attempt.

“They love soccer and it’s happening in our city so we have to support and feel the vibe being here,” Carla said.

The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed the record, counting the participants and deducting those who didn’t commit to the lesson for all 30 minutes.

“I remember being a kid and growing up with the Guiness Book of World Records,” Kelly Erdmanczyk said with her young ones in tow, “It’s really exciting and I don’t think we’ll ever have another opportunity like this again.”

Kelly and her husband Steven brought their three kids, Ira, Skye, and Willa. The record created a once-in-a-lifetime gift for Father’s Day.

“It will be cool to look back and say we were there for that,” said Steven.

Pier 62 on the Seattle Waterfront, just below the new Waterfront Park, was packed with people inside the corrals for the soccer lesson.

“The line when I came up this morning, there were hundreds of people down the waterfront, basically waiting to come in for this,” said Michael Empric, the adjudicator on hand for Guinness, “I think people are really amped for the World Cup and this record attempt.”

The event kicks off the Club World Cup, an international tournament where teams from around the world will come to the United States for matches. The Sounders are one of several teams hosting, with the first game Sunday with Botofoga in town from Brazil.

“It’s beautiful and stunning,” Kelly said, “I just hope people see how amazing our city is. I’m so proud of where we live and where we’re bringing up our children.”

Kelly and her family already have tickets for the Sounders match hosting Paris Saint-Germain. The Running family has their tickets for the second game when the Sounders take on Atlético de Madrid.

“It’s pretty special for them to come here and play in Seattle,” Ian said.

The FIFA World Cup not only brings the highest level of competition in the sport to Seattle, it’s looking to grow the game from the grassroots—literally.

The 26 more by 2026 initiative built 26 mini fields across Washington State to support youth soccer programs. Organizers announced that the goal has already been met. In 2026, Seattle will host six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.

