So you’re saying there’s a chance! Here’s how the Mariners can control their playoff fate

SEATTLE — A nailbiter of a win over the Texas Rangers kept the Mariners playoff hopes alive on Thursday night, and with just three games left in the season, Seattle is (mostly) in control of its own fate.

There are a few scenarios that could play out over the Mariners’ remaining schedule.

Best case: Yes, the Mariners can still win the AL West

Prior to Thursday, Seattle had lost five of their last six games, all to the two teams they couldn’t afford to lose to the most in Houston and Texas. Despite that, there’s still a chance (albeit a slim one) that they could end up on top of the AL West when it’s all said and done.

In order to accomplish that, the Mariners would need a couple things to happen. First, they would need a clean sweep of the Rangers. Second, the Houston Astros would have to lose one of their final three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. And while taking the next three against Texas might seem like a steep climb, Arizona is fully capable of presenting a challenge for Houston, having logged an 84-75 record on the year and gone 7-3 in their last 10 games.

If the Astros lose once and the Mariners win out, they would move into a three-way tie with the Rangers for the AL West crown. In the event of a tie, the winner would typically be determined by the team with the better series record. But in this case, we would have a rock-paper-scissors situation where the Rangers have the tiebreaker over the Mariners, the Mariners have it over the Astros, and the Astros have it over the Rangers.

The next tiebreaker would be the team with the best combined winning percentage against the other two teams, which the Mariners would hold, handing them the AL West in the process.

Next best case: Win out and move on

Even without any help from the Astros, sweeping the Rangers virtually guarantees the Mariners a spot in the postseason. Because the Rangers hold the season tiebreaker, that would put Seattle into either the second or third wildcard spot depending on how the remainder of the Toronto Blue Jays’ season plays out. As of Thursday, the Jays are two games up on Seattle in the second wildcard position.

A tie with Toronto goes to Seattle, who hold the series season tiebreaker.

Next, next best case: Win some and they lose some

If the Mariners lose just one more game, their path to the playoffs becomes razor thin. If they win two of their final three, they’ll need the Astros to lose at least two of their three games against the Diamondbacks, or for Toronto to get swept in their closing series against the AL East division winner Tampa Bay Rays.

If Seattle can only scrape out one more win, they’d need Arizona to sweep the Astros to have any chance at the postseason.









©2023 Cox Media Group