Olympia man arrested after child sexual abuse material found on computer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

An Olympia man has been arrested after investigators discovered suspected child sexual abuse material was being shared through a peer-to-peer network linked to his IP address.

On December 8, 2025, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) High Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU) initially identified the activity, WSP announced.

After confirming the material and serving a subscriber warrant, investigators identified a residence in connection with the activity and obtained a residential search warrant.

FBI SWAT, State Patrol execute search warrant at Olympia residence

On March 30, HTCU detectives, with assistance from the FBI SWAT team, WSP Field Operations Bureau, and WSP Criminal Investigation Division, served the search warrant at the residence and detained a 49-year-old suspect at the scene.

During the search, investigators found numerous digital files that depicted the sexual abuse of minors on the suspect’s computer.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail on charges including possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first and second degree.

The suspect’s bail was set at $100,000.

Additional forensic examination of the suspect’s devices revealed evidence of unlawful recording activities involving individuals in public locations across Thurston County. Based on the evidence, WSP expects additional charges of first-degree voyeurism.

Investigators believe that there may be other victims, and anyone who believes they may have been impacted or has information related to the case is encouraged to contact WSP Detective Bradley Beattie at (360) 489-4683 orBradley.Beattie@wsp.wa.gov.

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