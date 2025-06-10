Bus crashes into smoking shelter at Seattle retirement home, killing two elderly women

Two elderly women were killed Tuesday morning when a transport bus backed into a smoking shelter outside a senior living facility in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in a private parking lot near Broadway and Alder Street, adjacent to Hilltop House, a retirement residence on Terrace Street.

Seattle police and fire crews responded to a 911 call reporting a collision involving pedestrians and a vehicle.

When emergency responders arrived, they found two women in their 70s and 80s who had been struck while inside a designated smoking area, commonly known as a “smoke shack.”

Both were pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate one of them.

A third woman was also inside the shelter but managed to escape without injury, police said.

According to Seattle police, the driver of the transport bus unintentionally reversed into the smoking structure while maneuvering in the parking lot.

The man remained at the scene and cooperated fully with officers. A certified Drug Recognition Expert evaluated him and found no signs of impairment.

He was released from custody pending further investigation.

Police closed the area to process the scene and document evidence.

The Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is leading the investigation and is asking anyone with information to call 206-684-8923.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though officials said a possible vehicle malfunction is being considered.

