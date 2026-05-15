Snowpack disappears weeks ahead of schedule as drought continues

The snowpack in the Pacific Northwest started disappearing weeks ahead of schedule this year as the drought continues. The average snowmelt occurred 26 days early in Washington and 42 days early in Oregon.

“As of May 12, snow is present at only about 10% of Snowpack Telemetry Network (SNOTEL) stations in Oregon and 40% in Washington,” according to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

Even though Washington received 104% of normal precipitation from October to February, too much of it fell as rain rather than snow, officials said.

In the mountains, the snowpack usually peaks around April. The peak this season came in at around 50% of normal, and the available water in the snowpack was also well under average.

Streamflow forecasts approach historic lows

“In Washington, 24 of 46 streamflow forecast points for April-September predictions are forecast to approach historic lows,” NIDIS said.

Between October 2025 and April 2026, Washington recorded its fourth-warmest temperatures since records started being kept in 1895. Warmer-and-drier-than-normal forecasts are expected through early summer.

WA declares statewide drought emergency — fourth year in a row

In April, the Washington Department of Ecology issued a drought declaration for all watersheds. This is the fourth straight year with a drought declaration in Washington.

“There is no way to sugar-coat what is happening,” Washington Department of Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller said last month. “We have entered April with roughly half of our normal snowpack. In Washington, our summer water supply is stored in winter snowpack.”

“The state has experienced low snowpack all winter and projects that water supplies will fall far short of the state’s summer demand,” NIDIS said. “A formal drought declaration allows for emergency drought relief in the form of expediting processing of applications for temporary emergency drought permits and temporary transfers of water rights, and funding assistance for tribes and public entities such as municipalities, irrigation districts, and public utility districts.”

Sixkiller said emergency drought declarations are made when the water supply is below 75% of normal. He does not expect the Seattle–Tacoma metro area to have any water supply issues this summer.

But let me be clear,” he said. “We are all in this together.”

Early wildfire season expected amid record-low snowpack

The current dry conditions and meager mountain snowpack point toward an early start for the wildfire season.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, the wildfire outlook for July and August shows an above-average wildland fire potential.

State and local fire authorities are likely to begin messaging soon on how to avoid wildfire starts. About four out of five wildfires are started by people. Best practices include:

Ensure campfires are out when leaving campgrounds

Tighten tow chains to avoid sparks on the pavement

Avoid the use of fireworks

Keep burning materials in vehicles and avoid tossing them out the window

Create defensible space around homes and businesses

Clear dry brush and leaves around buildings

Prune tree limbs up to eye level to avoid ladder-climbing fires

Observe fire bans and restrictions

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Ted Buehner, MyNorthwest

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