Wet slushy conditions at Snoqualmie Pass as Drivers Brace for Winter

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snow has been falling all day at Snoqualmie Pass, creating slushy road conditions as drivers navigate the early winter weather.

The mix of wet snow and rain has created a slushy mess on roadways, challenging drivers as they travel through the pass.

New driver Leo Agrella recalls the driving tips his Dad gave him: “Just to stay slow. Yeah, not take turns too quick. Slow and steady. Yeah, keep distance.”

Scott Klepach from WSDOT said their crews are ready for this early snowfall. “Our rigs and equipment is all maintained and well-suited to really rock and roll when it’s time,” he said.

WSDOT has snow plows out clearing the slush off roadways and recommends that drivers carry essential supplies such as tire chains, a first-aid kit, and warm blankets.

Starting Nov. 1st, all vehicles headed over mountain passes will need to carry a set of tire chains or face a $500 fine.

Eager skiers like Jaxon Hardwick and Caroline Handy headed up to Snoqualmie to get a quick run in on the couple of inches of snow that had accumulated. "It's the first day of the season, we're so happy to be able to get out here with the early snow," Hardwick said enthusiastically. "We hiked up all the way, and it was a little heavy, but it was still a ton of fun."

