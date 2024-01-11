As snow falls in North Sound, Seattle area faces coldest temps in over 2 decades

Scattered snow showers have fallen for most of Thursday across the North Sound, with potentially record-setting cold weather on the way later this week.

Starting early Thursday morning, there were reports of light snow in parts of Everett, Lake Stevens, Mukilteo, and Snohomish. Those conditions persisted into the afternoon hours, and should pick up as the day goes on. When it’s all said and done, the North Sound could end up with up to two inches of snowfall by the evening, with higher totals expected near Port Angeles.

Overnight between Thursday and Friday, an arctic front slams into Whatcom County in the late morning through early afternoon. That could have temperatures in that area falling into the teens, with wind chills below zero.

Across the rest of the Puget Sound region, there could be some minor snow accumulations as temps dip below freezing. However, it will be very spotty and mainly less than an inch. We’ll also watch for icy patches if any rainfall runoff happens to freeze on sidewalks or street corners, but travel on Friday morning ought to be fair to good, especially on well-travel and treated roads.

Then Friday afternoon into Saturday, a Pacific storm will approach the Northwest coast, though the placement of where this storm goes onshore will hold the key to which areas get heavy snow or freezing rain, and other areas farther north where it’s too dry for snow. It will certainly be cold enough for snow with teens to low 20s for air temperature by Saturday morning.

The bigger concern will be the cold. According to the National Weather Service, Seattle’s forecasted low for Sunday morning of 14 degrees would be the city’s coldest weather since 2010. If it dips below that, it’d be the lowest for Seattle since the 1990s.

We will update as we get forecast models into Thursday and we expect to be able to eventually rule out snow in some areas, but potentially not all.

