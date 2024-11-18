Snow continues to fall in Washington’s mountain passes

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The snow was coming down at Snoqualmie Pass – and will keep building amid the next several days of predicted snow and wind.

But the first big snow of the season brings some tough road conditions.

Bailey Evangelista lives near the Summit at Snoqualmie, and expressed excitement about the snow, “This is our first real, like, actual dump of the season – just stoke level’s way up here, hopefully the mountain will open soon.”

We may see several inches today, but the slopes need several feet to get the lifts going.

Evangelista admits it’s not easy driving during the first major snow, “It is kinda nerve-wracking, but more for the other drivers.”

Traffic felt slow as the snow came down early this morning – KIRO 7 also saw some drivers skid off the roads.

For Deanna Reynolds, clearing the snow is a regular chore outside the travelers’ rest at Snoqualmie Summit.

She says the conditions were just right to make clearing snow easier, and she showed off the snow that was light and fluffy, “This is what I call snowball snow, look at how nice that is – I call this snowball snow. So if a child is mischievous or an adult is mischievous and throws this at somebody, it’s not going to hurt.”

These folks who live at or near the Summit look forward to the first major snow every winter.

High winds could be part of the wintry mix this week, but people up here don’t seem concerned, including Evangelista, “We get high winds, but the only thing that bothers me is the trees; branches coming down.” And Reynolds feels the same way, “I’ve got a nice face mask, got a little window to look through.”

