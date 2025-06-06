Snoqualmie teen found shot to death in Shoreline after missing for a day

SHORELINE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Snoqualmie teenager was found dead over the weekend in Shoreline.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Azjanae Brooks, 15, was shot in the head and neck, but it is still unclear where she was killed. Her body was found last weekend on Saturday, one day after she was reported missing.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the homicide investigation.

No arrests have been made, as of this reporting.

If anyone has any additional information that could assist deputies on the case, please contact the King County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

