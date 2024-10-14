Snoqualmie Police arrest porch pirate still wearing stolen boots

Snoqualmie/North Bend Police arrested a woman Sunday morning who was suspected of stealing shoes from two homes on Tanner Falls Way Southeast.

Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to reports of a suspicious person on Southeast North Bend Way.

The caller believed the individual matched the description of someone who had taken items from porches the previous night.

After locating the suspect, police used footage from Ring doorbell cameras to confirm that she had stolen a pair of Birkenstock shoes and a pair of boots from two different homes.

Notably, she was still wearing the stolen boots when she was arrested.

The woman was charged with two counts of third-degree theft and booked into the Issaquah Jail.

The stolen shoes were returned to their rightful owners.

