Snoqualmie PD charges Taco Time employee for distributing alcohol and nicotine to minors

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Snoqualmie Police Department is charging a Taco Time employee for the distribution of alcohol and nicotine to minors following an investigation that started in December 2024.

According to Snoqualmie PD, multiple charges have now been filed after a student reported the incident to a School Resource Officer (SRO).

“This investigation highlights the critical role that trust and communication play in addressing these serious issues” said SRO Austin Gutwein, “We commend the staff member and student who stepped forward and encourage others to always report suspected illegal activity.”

Snoqualmie PD highlighted that the charges filed in this case aim to deter similar illicit activities in the future, maintain a safe environment for youth, and foster continued partnerships with students, parents, and the community.

In a statement, they added, “The Snoqualmie Police Department hopes that this outcome sends a clear message that illegal distribution of harmful substances to minors will not be tolerated in our community. We are dedicated to safeguarding our youth and want the residents of North Bend and Snoqualmie to have confidence in our commitment to pursue justice against those who seek to exploit children.”

