Snohomish Sheriff uses drone with thermal imaging to catch suspect hiding in brush

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted a video on Thursday showing a recent incident where deputies used a drone with a thermal imaging camera to track a suspect on the run.

The video posted on Facebook shows the drone hovering above a wooded area, and the suspect’s heat signature can be seen through the thick brush.

Deputies closed in on the suspect and they were safely brought into custody, SCSO said.

The sheriff’s office says the use of drones led to 22 captures in 2024 and continues to help deputies operate in the field.

