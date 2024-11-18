Snohomish River Bridge fully reopens after months of closures

EVERETT, Wash. — After five months of closures, construction on State Route 529 Snohomish River Bridge is complete and the roadway has fully reopened.

The Washington State Department of Transportation celebrated the news, adding that the commute between Everett and Marysville “just got a bit easier.”

The reconstruction project began in 2023 after weather corrosion damaged the bridge. Lane reductions and multiple weekend full closures followed as crews worked to repair the bridge.

According to WSDOT, the northbound Snohomish River bridge was built in 1927 and rebuilt in 1994. This project was just one of a series meant to help preserve bridges along the SR 529 and I-5 corridor between Everett and Marysville.

Two lanes in each direction are now open across the Snohomish River Bridge.

WSDOT reminded drivers that despite the full reopening, people will still be working in the area for a while, asking commuters to continue being careful and patient as they travel along that stretch of road.

Happy Monday! Rise and shine (or, moisten, if you're outside long enough).🌧️



After five months of closure, commutes between @EverettCity & @WA_Marysville just got a bit easier. The northbound SR 529 Snohomish River Bridge has reopened! 529 is now open two lanes each direction.✅ https://t.co/NSwhJ4GZeJ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 18, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group