SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A family in Snohomish County accidentally locked their child inside a car over the weekend, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Bodycam video posted online shows a deputy using multiple tools to pry the door open and unlock the car.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that if your child is locked inside a car to call 911 immediately, especially in hot temperatures.

Snohomish deputy saves child trapped in accidentally locked car

©2025 Cox Media Group