Snohomish County switches equipment to get ahead of wildfire risk

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Public Utilities Department (PUD) says it will switch equipment settings in specific areas to help reduce wildfire risk.

The announcement came shortly after the National Weather Service Seattle (NWS) issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the area.

The alert includes service areas like Darrington, Granite Falls, and Index.

PUD says that changing the settings will instantly de-energize circuits during faults.

The downside? It could lead to longer power outages.

PUD shared a few other ways that it plans to reduce wildfire risk:

It will give crews water tanks and hoses, use electric chainsaws to reduce spark risk, and limit field work in these areas to emergencies only.

According to the Snohomish County Wildfire Protection Plan, about 15% of homes are surrounded by large amounts of vegetation and are at great risk of fire.

In 2022, the Bolt Creek Fire torched some 15,000 acres of east Snohomish and King counties.

