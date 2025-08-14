Snohomish County Sheriff warning of voicemail scam

A new scam is circulating around Snohomish County, where residents are receiving voicemails claiming they failed to show up for federal grand jury duty.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted an example of a voicemail a resident received from a fictitious Lieutenant Jason Allen calling from the sheriff’s office’s civil services division.’

The voicemail goes on to give a scam number and email to contact to reschedule for a court appearance.

SCSO says there are many variations in scam calls like this, but stressed no legitimate law enforcement agency will demand money over the phone or email.

They warn that if you receive a similar call, to immediately hang up and report it.

RAW VIDEO: Snohomish Co Sheriff's Office warns of scam voicemail

