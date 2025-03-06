Snohomish County RV a total loss after fire

An RV and a “permanent structure” were deemed a total loss after a rapid-spreading fire destroyed the properties in Snohomish County late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, 21 firefighters from Snohomish County Fire District #4, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue and Everett Fire Department were sent to a call regarding a “fully involved RV with a permanent structure attached to the trailer.”

Crews worked quickly to try and contain the fire, and a second attack line was created to cool a propane tank that was exposed to the fire. They were able to save a nearby building from burning down as well.

Snohomish RV fire

No one was inside the RV at the time, and it’s unclear if someone was living in it.

No one was injured.

The total loss of the main structure is estimated at $30,000.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire. They can be reached at (425) 388-3557.





