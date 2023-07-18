Snohomish County renames Paine Field as part of airport rebrand

Snohomish County has announced that Paine Field has been renamed “Seattle Paine Field International Airport,” according to a press release from the airport.

The goal of the rebrand is to establish it as Metro Seattle’s second airport and attract more travelers and tourists while providing marketing opportunities to investors.

CEO Brett Smith is enthusiastic about the change.

“We have always viewed Paine Field as a second gateway to the Seattle metro area and are excited that the County has rebranded the airport,” he said.

While the name change has already taken effect, the airport’s official abbreviated code - PAE - will stay the same.

































