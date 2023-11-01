Snohomish County PUD getting reports of people impersonating employees

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County PUD officials say they have been getting reports of people who are trying to scam customers.

The callers are impersonating PUD employees and meter installers and then visiting homes and talking to customers about the utility’s Connect Up advanced metering project.

If someone claiming to work for Snohomish County PUD visits your home or business, you should ask to see an official badge, which includes a photo and first name, according to the utility’s spokesperson. You should also note the person’s first name.

If you have suspicions about the person, you’re asked to call 425-783-1000 so the employee’s identity can be verified.

If you’re exchanging a meter, an employee will knock on the door and have a PUD badge, be wearing PUD-branded clothing and drive a vehicle with a PUD logo.

The utility is also receiving reports of people asking for money to have a new meter installed. Snohomish County PUD said its employees will never call or visit customers and request money for a new meter.

Here’s what Snohomish County PUD says customers can expect before and during the meter exchange process, which is free:

Before to receiving a new meter, customers will receive a letter, postcard, and email making them aware of the upcoming exchange.

A PUD employee will knock on your door before the meter exchange. If no one answers, the installer will go ahead with the installation.

During the meter exchange process, your electric and water service will be briefly interrupted.

For electric meters, exchanges will usually happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Water meter exchange will usually occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

After the exchange, a notice will be left by the PUD employee to let you know the work was completed.

