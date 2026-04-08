Snohomish County measles outbreak now ‘over,’ officials say

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A recent measles outbreak declared in Snohomish County is now over, according to the health department.

The health department reported 14 cases during the outbreak. The outbreak was announced on January 15, and the last case was reported on February 17. The outbreak was linked to a family in South Carolina who had visited. The children in that family were unvaccinated.

However, just because the outbreak is deemed over, it doesn’t mean that people are in the clear.

The Snohomish County Health Department said, "we fully expect additional cases of measles to be introduced into Snohomish County as evidenced by ongoing exposures across the state.”

Two cases were reported in King County last week, and the Snohomish County Health Department is following up with more than a dozen residents of Snohomish County who were potentially exposed to the virus in King County.

“We know we’re going to be dealing with more cases and more exposure sites,” said Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. James Lewis. “With spring travel now starting, this is a perfect time to know your immunization status. If you aren’t immunized, or can’t find proof of it, we recommend getting the MMR vaccine as soon as possible.”

So far this year, 33 cases of measles have been recorded in Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

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