Snohomish County K9 tracks bear-mace-wielding suspect through woods

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A person accused of spraying someone with bear mace and damaging a vehicle with an axe was arrested after Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies tracked him through the woods on July 24.

The suspect ran into the woods off Woods Creek Road, and deputies and K-9 Knox worked to track him down. Deputies also used drones to locate the suspect.

The tracking team followed the suspect for over an hour through challenging terrain. The pursuit was physically demanding, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said, and one deputy rolled his ankle in the process.

Despite the difficult conditions, the team eventually flushed the suspect from his hiding spot.

The suspect attempted to run back toward the original incident location but was intercepted by deputies positioned for containment. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Two deputies were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the track.

The suspect was medically cleared and booked into the SCSO Jail.

