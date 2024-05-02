The Snohomish County Jail’s drug detection dog is on duty

EVERETT, Wash. — For the first time ever there is a drug detection K-9 dedicated to the Snohomish County Jail.

Wednesday was K-9 Harley’s first deployment into the jail.

Harley, along with Corrections Deputy Brandon Gloor, searched 32 cells and the shared jail module. No drugs were found.

With the rise of the fentanyl crisis, the Snohomish County Jail has had an increased in overdose incidents, as have many jails in Washington State and across the country.

Almost a year ago an inmate brought powdered fentanyl into the jail, leading to 7 inmate overdoses.

Harley and Gloor graduated from the Washington State Department of Corrections K-9 Drug Detection Academy April 11.

Harley is certified to detect the more commonly seen drugs including fentanyl. She is one of the few dogs trained to detect fentanyl in the state.

