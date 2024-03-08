Snohomish County investigation leads to standoff, drug bust in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force led to a standoff and drug bust at a Tacoma home.

Pierce County SWAT and Tacoma Police served a search warrant at the home early Wednesday on behalf of the task force.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, the suspect, a 55-year-old man armed with a handgun, was found hiding in a crawlspace under his home.

Eventually, he surrendered, was arrested, and was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

A second person at the home was arrested by Tacoma Police on an unrelated charge.

During a search of the suspect’s home, these items were found by task force detectives:

• 66 oz of methamphetamine (4.125 pounds).

• 36 grams — about 350 pills — of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills.

• 106.6 grams (3.8 ounces) of powdered fentanyl.

• Body armor.

• Six guns, three of which were stolen.

• A live hand grenade.

©2024 Cox Media Group