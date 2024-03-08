Snohomish County investigation leads to standoff, drug bust in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force led to a standoff and drug bust at a Tacoma home.
Pierce County SWAT and Tacoma Police served a search warrant at the home early Wednesday on behalf of the task force.
After a standoff that lasted several hours, the suspect, a 55-year-old man armed with a handgun, was found hiding in a crawlspace under his home.
Eventually, he surrendered, was arrested, and was booked into the Pierce County Jail.
A second person at the home was arrested by Tacoma Police on an unrelated charge.
During a search of the suspect’s home, these items were found by task force detectives:
• 66 oz of methamphetamine (4.125 pounds).
• 36 grams — about 350 pills — of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills.
• 106.6 grams (3.8 ounces) of powdered fentanyl.
• Body armor.
• Six guns, three of which were stolen.
• A live hand grenade.
