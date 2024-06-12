Snohomish County homeowner says food delivery driver is working with thieves

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man is blaming a food delivery driver for setting up a burglary at his home over the weekend.

“It just pierces your whole sense of security,” said the victim, who wished to remain anonymous.

He says thieves burglarized his secluded property in the Lord Hill area near Monroe.

“I think what happened is they got scared off, because I have an image of one of them staring right at the camera,” he said.

He says what rattles him even more – is that it happened shortly after a food delivery driver left his house.

“He mentioned that I had a really nice house, what a beautiful place, something like that. I said ‘thank you’ – grabbed my food, have a good night,” said the victim.

A workshop not seen from the road, about a third of a mile down the driveway from his house, is where cameras spotted three people pulling up in another vehicle within an hour of the food delivery.

“So, I started watching the cameras to see who was in that car,” he said.

He said he thought it was possibly one of his workers, but then saw the people rummaging through his workshop.

“I drove basically directly to that spot, and they were already gone,” he said.

Within a few minutes, the thieves made off with around a thousand dollars’ worth of tools.

When asked how sure he was the delivery driver was linked to the theft, he said “I would say it was almost certain. If I had to put a number on it, I would say it’s a solid 99%.”

He says he’s now working with sheriff’s investigators.

“Apparently, there’s reports of more crime relating to the delivery drivers, according to the sheriffs.”

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department says it cannot definitely link the two vehicles, but they are looking into it.

