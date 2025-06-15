Snohomish County Fire gifted over $40K to upgrade much-needed equipment

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Fire & Rescue was gifted a grant to replace 25-year-old equipment used during emergencies.

The money will be used to buy a battery-powered spreader known as the “Jaws of Life,” cutter, ram, and accessories used for rescue calls.

Firehouse Subs gave $44,193 to Snohomish County Fire District 22 as part of their Public Safety Foundation.

District 22 says the new equipment will be used to help remove victims from car crashes on highways and rural roads.

