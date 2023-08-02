Incumbent Dave Somers leads early returns in Snohomish County Executive primary

Three people are running for Snohomish County Executive, including incumbent Dave Somers. Of the three candidates, Dave Somers and Bob Hagglund are leading with 52.54% and 36.73% of the vote. Trailing behind is Christopher Garnett (10.59%).

County Executive Dave Somers prefers the Democratic party and has a background as a fisheries biologist. Somers said he will continue to prepare residents for the future with good jobs, environmental sustainability, safe neighborhoods, and regional connectivity. His priorities are affordable housing, public safety, promoting small businesses, and delivering a light rail.

Republican County Chairman and Precinct Committee Officer Bob Hagglund has a background in data science, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and other online services. He was also the Legislative District Chairmen from 2018 to 2022. He said he is committed to making a better life for everyone in Snohomish County by putting residents’ needs above everything else. His priorities are safety, solving the drug problem, making traffic better, and bringing down the cost of living.

Entrepreneur Christopher Garnett has no prior elected experience but said he instead brings relevant field experience, a diverse background, and an unburdened approach. He prefers the Democratic party. He said he is running because Snohomish County “cannot stand to be stagnant for the next four years.” He is certified in fair housing law, equity and inclusion, and risk crisis management. His priorities are promoting businesses, focusing on mental health, and creating affordable housing.





