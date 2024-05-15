Snohomish County banning fireworks sales where use is prohibited

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Today the Snohomish County Council voted to prohibit the sale of fireworks where their use has already been banned.

The ban will not take effect until next year.

Snohomish County has a ban on the use of consumer fireworks in the Southwest County Urban Growth Area of unincorporated Snohomish County.

“Though the detonation of fireworks in the Southwest Urban Growth Area of Snohomish County has been banned for years, discontinuing the sale of fireworks in this same area is a common-sense measure that will bring clarity to the community,” said Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn.

If you are planning to light off fireworks in Snohomish County this year, it is important to know that there are many other areas where it is prohibited.

Setting off fireworks is illegal in any county park, state park, or federal land. It is also illegal on public property including streets, sidewalks or schools.

Many cities in Snohomish County have their own bans on fireworks including Arlington, Bothell, Brier, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo and Woodway.

