Smoke caused by electrical fire pours from café in Seattle’s South Park

SEATTLE — Firefighters say a fire that damaged a café in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Sunday night was likely caused by “faulty electrical.”

Seattle Fire said it was 8:54 p.m. when dispatchers received 911 calls about smoke coming from the windows and doors of a two-story business on 14th Avenue South near South Cloverdale Street.

Crews arrived at the Good Voyage Café and as they entered through the front door, they were met by thick smoke. Though they had poor visibility, firefighters were able to locate the place where the fire started, near the back of the first floor.

They quickly worked to knock down the flames and had the fire under control by 9:24 p.m.

No one was inside the café during the fire and no one was hurt.

The fire was completely out by 9:42 p.m.

It was ruled as accidental and was “likely caused by faulty electrical.”

