Smoke from barn fire in Port Angeles could be seen from miles away

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Clallam County Fire-Rescue says crews responded to a barn fire near Port Angeles on Friday night.

At around 11 p.m., multiple agencies were called to the area near Mount Pleasant Road and Mount Pleasant Heights Lane.

Smoke could be seen from miles away with one 911 caller reporting from a ship east of Port Angeles.

Crews arrived to one barn on fire with hay inside, threatening a second barn nearby, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said.

Eventually, the second barn caught fire and responders had to bring in multiple water tenders.

The first barn collapsed while tractors and other equipment were destroyed.

The second barn, as well as a storage building, was heavily damaged and crews were stationed to monitor smoldering until 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known.

