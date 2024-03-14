Small plane makes emergency landing at Paine Field

EVERETT. Wash. — A pilot had to make an emergency landing at Paine Field in Snohomish County Thursday.

As the plane was coming in for a landing shortly after 10 a.m., the pilot radioed in that the plane’s rear landing gear was having issues.

The plane was able to make a belly-landing on one of the airport’s runways.

The pilot was the only person onboard the Cessna 337 Skymaster and was not injured.

The airport remained open while Paine Field Fire removed the plane from the runway.

