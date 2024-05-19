Overnight shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a 19-year-old man in the 100 block of Airport Way in Renton on Saturday.

Renton PD arrived just before 10:00 p.m. and found the man in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until aid arrived, but he sadly died at the scene.

According to detectives, they found another victim who had been physically assaulted by a group of men ranging in age from 25-50 years old. This victim says the group attacked him in the parking lot. As he ran back inside a business, he heard the shooting but did not witness it.

The suspects were gone by the time officers had arrived and detectives spent most of the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

We will be updating this story as we learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group