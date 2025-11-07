Small plane crashes in field near Pier County elementary school

A small passenger plane crashed in an empty field near Alpac Elementary on Friday, according to the Pacific Regional Valley Authority.

Crews were sent to the 3100 block of Milwaukee Boulevard North after the aircraft came down in an open area not far from the school.

Officials said the field was empty at the time.

According to a photo from the scene, the plane flipped over.

The authority said everyone aboard the plane was unhurt.

Details about how many occupants were on the aircraft or what led up to the unexpected landing were not immediately released.

©2025 Cox Media Group