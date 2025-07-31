Slow-moving storms could cause flooding in Cascade foothills, says NWS

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Thursday morning for several areas of the Washington Cascades and foothills, warning of possible flash flooding and debris flows in regions affected by recent wildfires.

The watch is in effect through late Thursday night and includes burn scar areas from the Bolt Creek, Goat Rocks, Sourdough, Easy, Chilliwack, and Suiattle-Boulder-Toketie fires.

The alert covers portions of Snohomish, King, Pierce, Lewis, Whatcom, and Skagit counties.

Forecasters say thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and evening across the Cascades.

These storms will be slow-moving and capable of producing high rainfall rates, which could lead to dangerous flash flooding and debris flows, especially in and around burn scars.

Areas under the flash flood watch include Stevens Pass, Crystal Mountain, Mount Rainier, Paradise, Longmire, Ashford, Monroe, Duvall, Silverton, Granite Falls, Sudden Valley, Darrington, and the Mount Baker area.

The National Weather Service said people living or traveling near recent wildfire burn areas should monitor forecasts closely and be prepared to act if conditions worsen.

Heavy rain can trigger flash flooding in low-lying areas and cause debris flows down hillsides stripped of vegetation.

Flash flooding is especially dangerous near burn scars, where water can quickly pick up ash, rocks, and debris and move downslope with little warning.

Officials urge residents to stay alert, avoid low-lying areas during storms, and be ready to evacuate quickly if needed.

For updated information, visit weather.gov/safety/flood.

