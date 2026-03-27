Skykomish superintendent placed on leave following allegations teacher raped student

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The superintendent of the Skykomish School District is now on leave following an investigation into accusations that one of the district’s teachers raped a student over a period of two years.

Court documents say 62-year-old Daniel Bubar groomed and then later allegedly sexually abused the student, starting when she was 12.

He was a gym teacher, athletic director and Title IX coordinator, according to the district’s website.

Bubar has been charged with second- and third-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He pleaded not guilty.

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At a board meeting on Wednesday, the district announced that Superintendent Dr. Destry Jones was placed on leave.

According to court documents, other students and staff expressed concerns about victim and Bubar’s “relationship,” and over the last few months, the principal ordered the Bubar not to be alone with the victim. This was allegedly enforced by having another student in the room with them while they were together, court docs allege.

KIRO 7 has reached out to acting superintendent Alberto Laverde at the school and a receptionist told us, “We’re very busy right now… taking care of children, making sure we have safety in place and making sure we’re doing all the right things at this time.”

We also reached out to a public relations firm representing the school for comment on the allegations and are waiting to hear back.

We also talked with a former student of his who wished to remain anonymous.

“We told them, we warned them – nothing happened – then this happened,” she said of the school.

When asked if she ever felt uncomfortable in class, she responded, “No, he never looked at me like that because I wasn’t exactly a nice kid. He focused on the girls who were nicer and more friendly.”

Parents are also furious with Superintendent Jones, saying he needs to answer for how Bubar’s alleged crimes were allowed to go on.

Some parents told KIRO 7 they have yanked their kids out of the school and won’t let them go back until Jones is gone for good.

The school district is conducting its own investigation.

One school board member told KIRO 7 that with Laverde acting as superintendent, he now has the freedom to place on leave any teachers who may have known what was going on with Bubar.

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