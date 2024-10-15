The sky isn’t the limit for this local teen pilot

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A 17-year-old from Woodinville is breaking barriers in the world of aviation.

Ishitha Arekapudi earned her Private Pilot License for Power Flight on October 13, making her one of the few female pilots of color to achieve this milestone at such a young age.

“We belong in the flight deck and beyond,” said Ishitha in a news release.

This achievement is the latest chapter in Ishitha’s mission to redefine the conventional image of pilots and encourage more young women of color to pursue careers in aviation.

“This journey has been filled with challenges, but with the support of incredible mentors, instructors, and organizations, I’ve learned that perseverance and passion can overcome any obstacle,” she said.

Ishitha started learning to fly at the age of 14, earning her glider pilot license two years later.

Now she is working on becoming a certified airline pilot.

Ishitha’s private pilot training took place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where she made history as the first-ever student pilot to train at the prestigious military base.

To help young aspiring pilots get their start, Ishitha has founded a non-profit initiative, Sky Riders which provides access to flight scholarships, pilot training, and STEM opportunities to underserved youth.

Looking ahead, Ishitha says she wants to become an astronaut, combining her passions for astrobiology and aeronautical engineering.

