Skillet is closing half of its Seattle locations

SEATTLE — A popular diner chain is closing half of its Seattle locations.

Skillet announced on its Facebook page that it would be shutting down its Capitol Hill and Post Alley locations on November 12, and its Regrade restaurant one month later.

The chain is known for its breakfast, brunch, and bacon jam.

“Times change and it is now time to shrink the Skillet footprint,” management shared in their note. “Like many other businesses, we have been unable to survive the balance of what we can charge for a meal with the increasing costs of what it takes to produce a meal. As a result, we have made the decision to close three of our restaurants.”

Skillet was founded in 2007 and operated out of a vintage Airstream, serving American classics with a twist.

The Seattle Center Armory and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport N Terminal and C Concourse locations will remain open.

“We want to thank all our loyal customers who have made this journey so enjoyable,” management shared.

They went on to ask those in the hospitality business to keep their employees in mind for job openings.

“These are folks who are skilled, hardworking, loyal, and pleasant as can be.”

They asked restaurants to email them at hr@theskilletgroup.com if they are hiring for store managers, kitchen leads, prep cooks, line cooks, dishwashers, lead servers, table/counter service, bartenders, and hosts.

