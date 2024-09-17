Sketch of human skull released from 1981 cold case in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A skull found in Thurston County in 1981 now has a sketch and description due to advancements in technology and genealogy.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has released a new rendering of a human skull they found in 1981.

The forensic sketch was produced with the assistance of a forensics genealogy company that helps with cold case investigations.

According to TCSO, in 1981, deputies discovered a human skull near Reservation Road Southeast in the Nisqually Valley but did not have enough information to investigate.

With advancements in forensics technology and genealogy, a forensic pathologist identified the deceased as a white or caucasian female, likely of Jewish Hungarian descent, between 20-30 years old at the time of death. The pathologist said the death likely occurred between 1966 and 1979.

Deputies are asking anyone who might recognize this person or may have any information that could help identify her to contact them at TCSOColdCase@co.thurston.wa.us

