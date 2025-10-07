Skagit County authorities looking to identify human remains from 1991 case

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Skagit County Coroner’s Office says it is working to identify unclaimed remains from a 1991 missing persons case.

The Coroner’s Office received a request to help ID the remains from Genetics Uncovered, a company that provides funding for DNA evaluation

The body in question was of a decomposed man found on February 25, 1991, in the Skagit River, according to NameUs.gov, a national database of unidentified and missing persons.

He was estimated to be four feet, ten inches tall and was found with buckshot in his right knee, but the database says it’s not believed to be related to his death.

The man was also found to have black hair with a red bandana around his waist, wearing dark blue or black Bermuda-style shorts.

It’s unclear what spurred the request from Genetics Uncovered, but Skagit County says the Coroner’s Office did successfully find a familial match from a separate 1989 case.

