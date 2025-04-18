Skagit County announces glass for recycling to be accepted again

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — After eight months, glass is being accepted again in Skagit County to be recycled at all transfer stations, the county announced in a release.

The pause was caused due to the closure of a regional facility and left no local manufacturers to purchase the recycled class, according to Skagit Public Works.

Recently, a Seattle-based glass manufacturer found a means to sell the glass out of state, opening up the channels for Skagit County to accept glass again, the county said.

For more information on where households can bring their glass recycling in Skagit County, visit skagitcounty.net.

