Six years later police continue efforts to solve a homicide in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Department has taken to social media in hopes of gathering information that could help solve a hit-and-run homicide from six years ago.

Police said that around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2019, Matthew Colson was hit by an SUV on 64th Street Northeast in Marysville.

The SUV, described as dark-colored, was captured on surveillance cameras at the scene.

Since then, police have been unable to identify a suspect and are asking the public for help.

If you have any information that could help with their case, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Marysville Police Department Traffic Unit at 360-363-8326.

Any tips received will remain confidential.

